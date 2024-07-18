Golenbock Law Firm Renews 38K SF at 711 Third Avenue

A commercial litigation firm is remaining in its 38,050-square-foot space in Midtown East.

Law firm Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe signed an eight-year renewal for its offices on the 16th and 17th floors of SL Green Realty’s 711 Third Avenue, the landlord said in its second-quarter earnings report.

SL Green did not disclose the asking rent, but the average in Midtown in the second quarter of 2024 was $92.10 per square foot, according to a report from Avison Young.

The law firm first moved into 711 Third in 2015, when it relocated from 437 Madison Avenue, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“Leasing momentum has maintained a healthy pace throughout the first half of the year with tenant demand focused on buildings that have been upgraded, amenitized and are located near mass transit, which is the hallmark of the SL Green portfolio,” Steven Durels, director of leasing and real property at SL Green, said in a statement.

Robert Silver and Scott Brown of Newmark (NMRK) represented the tenant in the deal but did not respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who handled the deal on behalf of SL Green.

Tenants in the 20-story building between East 44th and East 45th streets include investment management firm Ellington Management Group, which signed a deal for 19,587 square feet in May 2021.

