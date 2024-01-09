Matthews Hires More B6 Brokers in NYC Expansion

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services continued the rapid expansion of its new Manhattan office with the addition of a new broker team from B6 Real Estate Advisors, Commercial Observer has learned.

Matthews, a Nashville-based brokerage that debuted its New York City operations on 575 Fifth Avenue in May, hired investment sales advisers Stephen Dadourian and Matthew Gavin. The duo, who began at Matthews on Jan. 2, will focus on brokering investment sales in the Lower East Side and Downtown Manhattan.

“Knowing Stephen and Matt for several years, I’m confident the success they’ve built will only continue at Matthews utilizing our resources and support platform,” said Cory Rosenthal, New York market leader and national director of multifamily for Matthews. “They are outstanding professionals that bring yet another level of expertise and local knowledge to our office.”

Dadourian will have the role of first vice president at Matthews after spending five years as a managing director at B6. His commercial real estate career dates back to 1985, when he was an office leasing specialist in Midtown, before he co-founded brokerage and property management firm DG Hart Associates in 1991. DG Hart was acquired by NAI Global in 2006, and Dadourian remained as chairman until 2009.

Gavin worked in collaboration with Dadourian at B6 for nearly two years. He started his real estate career as a sales and marketing associate at luxury apartment property manager Bozzuto Management Company.

The expansion of Matthews’ New York City office is being spearheaded by former B6 veterans DJ Johnston, Brock Emmetsberger and Rosenthal. The trio’s long-term goal is to make Matthews’ New York City office a full-service firm with brokers for debt transactions and leasing deals.

The Dadourian-Gavin team arrived at Matthews three months after Matthews hired six other brokers from B6: Maria D’Angelo, Jermaine Pugh, Bobby Lawrence, Henry Hill, Will Cheng and Jameson Hill.

B6, which is led by founder and CEO Paul Massey, has experienced a recent exodus of its previously large roster, and only executive positions are now listed on the team section of the company’s website. Sources previously told CO that “the writing is on the wall” for the brokerage to shut down as Massey deals with financial struggles.

Massey — who previously denied the brokerage was ceasing operations — did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com