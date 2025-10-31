Residential rebuilding in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades is underway after the devastating wildfire earlier this year, and now Mayor Karen Bass is aiming to bring commercial rebuilding up to speed.

Bass earlier this week signed an executive order designed to accelerate commercial and small business reconstruction in the Palisades, while simultaneously keeping some red tape in place to “preserve the unique character” of the community. Nearly 300 commercial, multifamily and mixed-use structures were destroyed or damaged in the Pacific Palisades, according to CAL Fire data.

The provisions of the executive order include expedited review for nonresidential projects that comply with local guidelines (and thereby avoid discretionary review), a five-year extension on land use entitlements in place as of Jan. 7, a new program allowing licensed architects to self-certify compliance for certain tenant improvements, and waiving bond requirements for certain small-scale repairs.

Yet the order also maintains full public and regulatory review for multifamily projects that would increase residential density or digress from local zoning restrictions.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of the Palisades community, and I remain committed to helping them rebuild as quickly and safely as possible,” Bass said in a statement. “With this new executive action, we are further streamlining the permitting process and cutting through unnecessary delays that will help business owners rebuild quickly, keep workers employed, and restore community services that residents rely on – all while maintaining the unique community character of the Palisades.”

The L.A. Department of Building and Safety also released new guidance on grading and soils reports for projects to accelerate the permitting process, allowing licensed civil or geotechnical engineers to self-certify soil compaction and subgrade conditions.

Single-family rebuilding permits in the Palisades have been issued at nearly three times the rate than before the fires, according to the city, with more than 70 percent of single-family permit clearances no longer mandatory for approval. As of Oct. 31, the city has issued 921 permits for 478 unique addresses in the Palisades, and about 300 homes have begun construction.

Even though the cleanup for both the Palisades and Eaton Fire areas progressed at a remarkable clip, the rebuilding effort for the region risks hitting a wall as financial, regulatory and timeline challenges grow in complexity. In nearby Malibu, for instance, which saw roughly 600 homes destroyed in the blaze, only 11 rebuilding permits have been issued to date, according to the state’s dashboard.

