Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Tuesday a slew of policy changes designed to build 200,000 new homes in New York City, specifically in districts with the lowest amounts of affordable housing.

While the mechanisms of the new initiative — called “Block-by-Block: The Housing Plan for a New Era” — were not immediately made clear, Mamdani said he plans to implement a lower rental rate for “extremely low-income” tenants in city-subsidized housing.

“First, we are delivering on a promise we made during the campaign,” Mamdani said at a rally-style announcement Tuesday morning. “Over the next decade, the city government will build 200,000 new affordable, rent-stabilized homes. This historic production push will increase the number of homes for homeless New Yorkers by nearly 45 percent, helping us connect thousands of those in need with permanent housing.

“Second, I am proud to announce, for the first time in our administration, that we will preserve and stabilize an additional 200,000 homes,” Mamdani added.

To accomplish this, the Mamdani administration will invest $22 billion in capital over the next five years. Union labor will be prioritized in the buildout of the homes, with a $40-per-hour minimum wage standard.

“Hundreds” of those new affordable homes will be co-ops and community land trusts, according to Mamdani.

But it was unclear whether an exemption would be made to the proposed rent freeze on landlords in precarious financial situations, as Mamdani pushed back on a Wall Street Journal article which had what he said was a “misleading headline.” What will be available for those landlords is additional financing to upgrade vacated apartments in order to prevent the need to raise rents.

Leaders in the real estate industry expressed cautious optimism about the housing proposals, praising its overall goals while noting the wage requirements posed problems

“Mayor Mamdani has put forward a wide-ranging housing plan that we look forward to reviewing and assessing how its pieces come together to drive production and improve affordability,” Real Estate Board of New York President James Whelan said in a statement.

“At a time when we need to build as much housing as possible, we question why the city would choose to make projects more expensive to build and finance through the addition of costly and inflexible project labor agreements,” Whelan added. “New York won’t solve its housing supply crisis by undercutting its own laudable production goals.”

Tenant unions will also get a major boost from the Mamdani administration, which will recognize and back collective bargaining efforts for residents of buildings experiencing issues.

“If you form a tenant union, the city will stand with you,” Mamdani said. “We will deliver the accountability you deserve from your landlord by doing a roof-to-basement inspection of your building.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.