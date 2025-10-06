Kyma Restaurants Takes 10K SF at 23 Grand Street

Selene by Kyma, a new restaurant concept from partners Reno Christou, founder of Kyma Restaurants, and James Ragonese of LDV Hospitality, is coming to the long-vacant space at 23 Grand Street, home of the Modernhaus Hotel, in Manhattan’s SoHo.

Selene by Kyma inked a 10,000-square-foot lease at the Thor Equities-owned property, Thor announced. The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the asking rent was $90 per square foot. The New York Post first reported this deal.

SEE ALSO: New York State Office of General Services Expands to 117K SF at 919 Third Avenue

Meridian Capital Group’s James Famularo and Jacob Mayer represented the landlord in this deal, while Justin Bustamante, also from Meridian, represented the tenant.

“This will breathe new life into the food and beverage program at the luxury boutique Modernhaus Hotel, which has been striving to find its footing for several years now,” Mayer told Commercial Observer via email.

This will be Kyma’s fourth location, as it has restaurants in Manhattan’s Flatiron and Hudson Yards neighborhoods, plus one in Roslyn, N.Y. Kyma is known for its seafood and other traditional Mediterranean dishes. No opening date was announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kyma to ModernHaus SoHo,” Joe Sitt, chairman of Thor, said in an email to CO. “This iconic space is ideally suited for a tenant of Kyma’s caliber, whose commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision of making ModernHaus a standout destination in SoHo.”

ModernHaus SoHo is a luxury hotel with restaurants that include an all-day lounge called Jumpin Jacks and a rooftop bar called Jimmy. Thor Equities recently refinanced the hotel, securing a $53.5 million loan, CO previously reported.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.