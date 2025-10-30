Kinderhook Industries Expands to 22K SF at 505 Fifth Avenue

Investment firm Kinderhook Industries signed a direct 10-year lease to expand its headquarters at the Stawski Partners-owned office tower at 505 Fifth Avenue, building broker JLL told Commercial Observer.

The company has been occupying space on the 25th floor since 2018 and will now also occupy the entire 24th floor, for a total of 21,752 square feet at the 26-story building.

JLL serves as the exclusive leasing agent for 505 Fifth Avenue. The firm’s Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti and Harrison Potter represented the landlord on this lease. Alexander Chudnoff and Kate Roush, also from JLL, represented the tenant.

“Kinderhook’s decision to renew and expand reflects the firm’s continued growth, and its confidence in this premier Fifth Avenue location,” Chudnoff said in a statement. “The building’s location, design and management create an ideal setting for its team and clients alike, while remaining in the heart of Midtown keeps them connected to partners and the broader business community.”

The asking rent for this deal was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot for the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

“In a tightening Midtown market, 505 Fifth Avenue continues to stand out as a smart move for office tenants seeking quality and stability,” Glickman said in the statement. “With limited supply and rising competition for top-tier space, buildings that combine strong ownership, modern design, and an unbeatable location are commanding attention. 505 Fifth delivers all three.”

Situated at the northeast corner of Fifth Avenue and East 42nd Street, 505 Fifth Avenue was designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and completed in 2006. Some of the building’s other corporate tenants include business management consultants F.W. Cook, clean energy provider Onyx Renewable, and investment management platform Athyrium Capital Management.

