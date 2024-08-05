Corporate Consultant F.W. Cook Moving to 11K SF at 505 Fifth Avenue

Consulting firm F.W. Cook & Co. is headed across town from Third Avenue to the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 42nd Street.

F.W. Cook signed a 10-year lease for 10,717 square feet across the entire 12th floor of Stawski Partners’ 505 Fifth Avenue, tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) announced Monday.

A spokesperson for C&W did not disclose the asking rent, but asking rents for office space in Midtown averaged $78.73 per square foot last month, according to a report by Colliers.

The New York-based consulting firm was founded in 1973 by the late Frederic Cook, an executive compensation adviser who gained a reputation helping companies justify increasingly generous pay packages for their chief executives. Cook’s firm now has seven offices across the United States, according to its website.

F.W. Cook will decamp from the 28th floor of 685 Third Avenue and head four blocks west to its new Fifth Avenue digs.

C&W’s David Mainthow and Nick Masi arranged the deal for the tenant while Stawski Partners was represented by JLL (JLL)’s Diana Biasotti.

Abundant natural light and a minimal number of columns on the 12th floor of 505 Fifth helped win the consulting company over, according to Mainthow. All that open space will allow F.W. Cook to create a more interactive workplace, Mainthow said in a statement.

Biasotti did not respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants who have recently joined the roster at the 251,043-square-foot Midtown building include energy solutions firm Onyx Renewable Partners, real estate lender PCCP, and private equity firm Incline Equity Partners, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.