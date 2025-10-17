Food and Beverage Company Jongro Inks 7K-SF Storage Deal in Astoria

Food and beverage management company Jongro F&B, which manages several restaurant concepts in New York City, is taking storage space in Queens’ Astoria neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Jongro signed a five-year lease for approximately 7,000 square feet of flex space at Kassabian Associates’ 35-18 37th Street, according to broker Colliers. Asking rent was $21 per square foot.

Jongro’s new location between 35th and 36th avenues will be used for storage, warehouse, distribution and office space, Colliers said. The space — which was recently renovated by the landlord — will store supplies for Jongro’s existing restaurant concepts in the city, which include Korean restaurant Jongro BBQ, matcha cafe Nana’s Green Tea, barbecue restaurant Seven Scents and tea house Heytea.

“We’re continuing to see strong demand for these types of properties in the outer borough markets,” Joshua Kleinberg, an executive vice president at Colliers, said in a statement to CO.

Colliers’ Kleinberg, Daniel Mundle and Samuel Essery brokered the deal. Colliers will continue to market available space in the three-story Astoria building.

A spokesperson for Jongro did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Kassabian could not be reached for comment.

News of the deal comes after another recent storage lease was signed in the neighborhood. In August, Piece of Cake Moving & Storage signed a deal for 4,500 square feet within an industrial property at 31-25 20th Avenue, as CO previously reported.

