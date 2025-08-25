Piece of Cake Moving Leases Industrial Property in Astoria

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage has signed a five-year lease for 4,500 square feet within an industrial property at 31-25 20th Avenue in Astoria, Queens.

Vincent Lopez and Jacques Wadler at Knickerbocker Realty Group represented the tenant. Luca DiCiero and Devin Navarro of NYSpace Finders represented the landlord, Angelo Acquista.

Traded was first to note the lease, which was priced at $30 per square foot.

The 20th Avenue site contains four stories of more than 14,656 square feet, according to PropertyShark. Piece of Cake will use the property’s ground floor for basic truck repairs, according to Lopez. The moving company will be the building’s first tenant, as the property just recently received its certificate of occupancy.

The moving company also signed a lease last year for 120,000 square feet of vacant land at the adjacent 31-11 20th Avenue in a deal that had gone previously unreported, according to Lopez.

That lease was for five years and occurred in two parts.

Piece of Cake leased 45,000 square feet of the 850,000-square-foot parcel in February 2024, then added another 75,000 square feet as an addendum to that lease the following month, according to Lopez. The parcels had been previously occupied, respectively, by the New York City Department of Sanitation, which relocated to another section of the same parcel, and Bolt Parking.

The asking rent for that deal was $18 per square foot. The owner and brokers were the same as those for 31-25 20th Avenue.

Lopez said that in addition to the Department of Sanitation, Amazon also has a lease on the same parcel.

The two Piece of Cake deals together have helped the company streamline its operations, said Lopez, as Piece of Cake uses the land for truck parking.

“The company’s repair shop is in Maspeth,” Lopez told Commercial Observer, citing another Queens neighborhood. “When we finalized the parking facility in Astoria, it didn’t make sense that trucks were being repaired over there, then had to park at night in Astoria. Now, Piece of Cake can do basic repairs — tire changes and things like that — right next to the parking lot so that the trucks can keep working.”

Piece of Cake has had an active few years on the real estate front. The company signed a lease-to-buy deal in August 2024 for 69,183 square feet at 33-02 Skillman Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, as reported in CO. The company planned to use the location, known as The Rawson, for both office and storage. The lease was for two years. At expiration, the company will have the option to buy the entire 104,000-square-foot property.

This deal occurred right after Piece of Cake spent $12 million for an industrial property at 10-15 46th Avenue, as reported in CO.

NYSpace Finders and Piece of Cake Moving did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Acquista could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.