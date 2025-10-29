Investments & Sales

Irvine Company Sells Final San Diego Office Tower for 60% Less Than 2006 Deal

The private investment firm has unloaded multiple Downtown San Diego office buildings for major discounts over the past 12 months

By October 29, 2025 5:45 pm
reprints
Irvine Company's Donald Bren and One American Plaza in San Diego, Calif.
Irvine Company's Donald Bren and One American Plaza in San Diego, Calif. PHOTOS: Courtesy Irvine Company; Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Donald Bren’s Irvine Company has traded its last office tower in Downtown San Diego at a major loss compared to its 2006 purchase price, capping the firm’s move to pivot out of San Diego’s office market. 

Saca Development’s John and Payton Saca paid $120 million for One American Plaza, a 34-story office building at 600 West Broadway, according to The Real Deal. That’s less than half of the $300 million that Irvine Company spent to acquire the tower nearly two decades ago, per reports at the time.

SEE ALSO: Bastien Broda Sells 542 Broadway to Beneson Capital Partners for $23M

Carolwood EstatesMick Partridge represented the buyers in the deal, while Eastdil Secured’s Adam Edwards represented Irvine. A spokesperson for Irvine and Payton Saca did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The 650,000-square-foot One American Plaza was Irvine’s sole remaining office asset in Downtown San Diego, as the real estate titan divests from office and refocuses on its expansive mixed-use and multifamily business. In late 2024, Saca Development acquired Irvine’s 20-story tower at 101 West Broadway for $43.9 million, less than one-third of the $148.5 million Irvine acquired it for in 2005. The following month, Daniel Negari’s XYZ acquired Irvine’s 22-story tower at 225 Broadway for $48 million, or $8 million less than Irvine paid for it in 2005, records show. 

In August, XYZ likewise acquired the 21-story building at 501 West Broadway for $69 million, less than half of the $150 million Irvine paid for in 2006, per reports at the time. Irvine also recently traded San Diego’s Wells Fargo Tower and Symphony Towers for major haircuts. 

Irvine Company — already California’s largest apartment owner — is doubling down on housing. That includes development projects, such as a plan to build nearly 1,900 units at its Discovery Park campus in the company’s namesake city, or adaptive reuse, like its 700-unit conversion of office space at the MacArthur Court complex in Newport Beach. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

101 West Broadway, 225 Broadway, 501 West Broadway, John Saca, Mick Partridge, One American Plaza, Payton Saca, Symphony Towers, Wells Fargo Tower, Carolwood Estates, Eastdil Secured, Irvine Company, Saca Development
Newmark's Brett Siegel (top) and Avery Silverstein (bottom), and 542 Broadway.
Retail · Investments & Sales
New York City

Bastien Broda Sells 542 Broadway to Beneson Capital Partners for $23M

By Brian Pascus
AmTrustRE's Jonathan Bennett (top), Sapir Organization's Alex Sapir (bottom), and 260 Madison Avenue.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

AmTrustRE in Contract to Acquire 260 Madison Avenue for $217M

By Isabelle Durso
LNDMRK Development Principal Alexander Karakhanian and I Scream Gelato at Society Wynwood.
Retail · Investments & Sales
Florida

I Scream Gelato Buys Its Store for $2,800 a Square Foot in Miami’s Wynwood

By Julia Echikson