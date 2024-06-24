PR Firm LaForce Moving to 17K SF at 53 West 23rd Street

Public relations firm LaForce is getting ready to move house to the Flatiron District.

LaForce will clear out of its current headquarters at 275 Seventh Avenue and move almost a half-mile away to 53 West 23rd Street after the firm signed a seven-year lease for 16,909 square feet on the ninth floor of the 12-story office building, according to landlord Adams & Company.

Jeff Buslik, who represented Adams in-house along with Alan Bonett and Bradley Cohn, said asking rent was $49 per square foot. The deal was first posted by the Instagram page Traded NY.

LaForce was founded in New York in 2016 and also has an office at 47-07 32nd Place in Long Island City, Queens, which the company calls LaForce Labs, according to its LinkedIn page.

Buslik said recent lobby and elevator renovations at the building on 23rd Street between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas may have swayed LaForce’s decision to move there.

“It’s one of the nicer lobbies among loft buildings in this district,” Buslik said. “I think they were also very impressed with our level of hands-on involvement.”

Newmark (NMRK)’s JD Cohen, Ariel Harwood and William Cohen arranged the deal for LaForce and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Electronics chain P.C. Richard & Son is located on the ground floor of the building and NewYork-Presbyterian Ambulatory Care Network’s Center for Special Studies David E. Rogers Unit occupies the sixth floor. Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co., Japanese entertainment company Konami subsidiary 4K Media and digital marketing firm 3Q Digital are also tenants at 53 West 23rd, as CO previously reported.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.