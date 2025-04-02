TileBar Inks 34K-SF Lease at 53 West 23rd Street

Never doubt the B Team.

TileBar, a designer and retailer of tile and other home amenities, has taken a 12-year lease for 34,000 square feet across two floors at the Adams & Company-owned 53 West 23rd Street, the landlord said.

The tenant is leasing the entire third and fourth floor of the Class B building, which sits half a block west of the landmark Flatiron Building. Asking rent was $54 per square foot, according to New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal.

TileBar will relocate its New York City offices to the Flatiron District building, but it’s unclear where it’s relocating from.

Both TileBar and Adams were represented in-house by Adams’ brokers Jeff Buslik, Alan Bonett, Bradley Cohn and David Levy.

With this lease the office building is now 100 percent leased, Adams & Company said in a statement. The firm also noted that Manhattan’s Class B office market is performing strong, despite strong demand for Class A properties, especially as more companies relocate to Manhattan from the outer boroughs.

“Companies like TileBar, relocating into Manhattan, underscore the strong demand for Manhattan office space,” Buslik said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect companies to increasingly prioritize well-located Class B office spaces, striking a balance between cost efficiency for employers and the energy of a prime Manhattan address that attracts today’s workforce.”

Other office tenants at 53 West 23rd Street include public relations firm LaForce, production company 4K Media and jeweler Tiffany & Co. Appliance store P.C. Richard & Son occupies the ground-floor retail space.

