Leases   ·   Office Leases

TileBar Inks 34K-SF Lease at 53 West 23rd Street

By April 2, 2025 12:43 pm
reprints
Jeff Buslik of Adams & Company and 53 West 23rd Street.
Jeff Buslik of Adams & Company and 53 West 23rd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Adams & Company

Never doubt the B Team. 

TileBar, a designer and retailer of tile and other home amenities, has taken a 12-year lease for 34,000 square feet across two floors at the Adams & Company-owned 53 West 23rd Street, the landlord said. 

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis to Open 131K-SF Office at 900 Third Avenue

The tenant is leasing the entire third and fourth floor of the Class B building, which sits half a block west of the landmark Flatiron Building. Asking rent was $54 per square foot, according to New York Business Journal, which first reported the deal. 

TileBar will relocate its New York City offices to the Flatiron District building, but it’s unclear where it’s relocating from.

Both TileBar and Adams were represented in-house by Adams’ brokers Jeff Buslik, Alan Bonett, Bradley Cohn and David Levy

With this lease the office building is now 100 percent leased, Adams & Company said in a statement. The firm also noted that Manhattan’s Class B office market is performing strong, despite strong demand for Class A properties, especially as more companies relocate to Manhattan from the outer boroughs. 

“Companies like TileBar, relocating into Manhattan, underscore the strong demand for Manhattan office space,” Buslik said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we expect companies to increasingly prioritize well-located Class B office spaces, striking a balance between cost efficiency for employers and the energy of a prime Manhattan address that attracts today’s workforce.”

Other office tenants at 53 West 23rd Street include public relations firm LaForce, production company 4K Media and jeweler Tiffany & Co. Appliance store P.C. Richard & Son occupies the ground-floor retail space.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

53 West 23rd Street, Alan Bonett, Bradley Cohn, David Levy, Jeff Buslik, Adams & Company, TileBar
Albert Behler, CEO and president of Paramount Group, and 900 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Kirkland & Ellis to Open 131K-SF Office at 900 Third Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
Dezireh Eyn and Teresa Stephenson of Platinum Properties
Residential · Leases
New York City

Brokerage Platinum Properties Moves Well Beyond Its FiDi, Residential Roots

By Mark Hallum
Edward Minskoff Equities' Edward Minskoff, JLL's Paul Glickman, and 51 Astor Place.
Office · Leases
New York City

Fintech Firm Intuit Expands to 115K SF at 51 Astor Place

By Amanda Schiavo