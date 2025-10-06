Global insurance brokerage Howden has inked a 23,658-square-foot lease at 600 Brickell World Plaza, establishing its first office in Miami.

The tenant plans to move in early 2026, according to Colliers, whose Jonathan Kingsley and Zach Smith represented Howden. Headquartered in London, the employee-owned firm manages over $42 billion in insurance premiums.

The 40-story 600 Brickell building adjacent to Southeast Seventh Street includes 26 stories dedicated to offices and 11 floors for parking. Foram Group completed the 1.3 million-square-foot high-rise in 2011, and remains its owner.

Other tenants include accounting giant Deloitte and law firm Hogan Lovells.

Elm Spring‘s Ilene Munoz represented the landlord in the transaction to Howden, while Occupier Services’ Jodie Poirier, Ian Gilbert and Bob Rosenthal assisted Colliers in its representation of Howden. (A representative for Foram Group and Ilene Munoz could not be reached for comment.)

The Brickell office market remains somewhat tight, with a vacancy rate of 14 percent, while boasting the city’s highest asking rents at $100 a square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to data from Avison Young.

