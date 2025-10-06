Leases   ·   Office Leases

Insurance Brokerage Howden Takes 24K SF in 600 Brickell for First Miami Office

By October 6, 2025 12:35 pm
reprints
600 Brickell in Miami.
600 Brickell in Miami. PHOTO: Getty Images

Global insurance brokerage Howden has inked a 23,658-square-foot lease at 600 Brickell World Plaza, establishing its first office in Miami.

The tenant plans to move in early 2026, according to Colliers, whose Jonathan Kingsley and Zach Smith represented Howden. Headquartered in London, the employee-owned firm manages over $42 billion in insurance premiums.

SEE ALSO: Convene Hospitality Signs 50K-SF Lease at Terminal Warehouse

The 40-story 600 Brickell building adjacent to Southeast Seventh Street includes 26 stories dedicated to offices and 11 floors for parking. Foram Group completed the 1.3 million-square-foot high-rise in 2011, and remains its owner.

Other tenants include accounting giant Deloitte and law firm Hogan Lovells

Elm Spring‘s Ilene Munoz represented the landlord in the transaction to Howden, while Occupier ServicesJodie Poirier, Ian Gilbert and Bob Rosenthal assisted Colliers in its representation of Howden. (A representative for Foram Group and Ilene Munoz could not be reached for comment.)

The Brickell office market remains somewhat tight, with a vacancy rate of 14 percent, while boasting the city’s highest asking rents at $100 a square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to data from Avison Young

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

600 Brickell World Plaza, Bob Rosenthal, Ian Gilbert, Jodie Poirier, Jonathan Kingsley, Zach Smith, Colliers, Foram Group, Howden, Occupier Services
SL Green's Steven Durels and 919 Third Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

New York State Office of General Services Expands to 117K SF at 919 Third Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Lam Group's John Lam and 66 Charlton Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Italian Restaurant House of Domes Comes to SoHo

By Larry Getlen
Convene Hospitality Group President and CEO Ryan Simonetti and a rendering of Terminal Warehouse.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Convene Hospitality Signs 50K-SF Lease at Terminal Warehouse

By Amanda Schiavo