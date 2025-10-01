Designer accessory, shoe and jewelry reseller Fashionphile changed the luxury resale game with its founding in 1999, and now it’s changing it up at Los Angeles’ Row DTLA.

Fashionphile is consolidating its presence within Atlas Capital’s 32-acre retail district in Downtown L.A, inking a 32,330-square-foot lease for a new concept flagship store. The space at 767 South Alameda Street will become Fashionphile’s largest flagship store on the West Coast, encompassing its retail, office and operations arms, including a photo studio, warehouse, a state-of-the-art space for item authentication, and the brand’s climate-controlled storage vault known as “The Cage.”

Fashionphile currently leases 39,000 square feet across multiple spaces at Row DTLA, including a 7,000-square-foot showroom, which it landed in 2021. The brand plans to vacate those smaller spaces, along with the showroom, once it moves into its new space.

“[This new lease] highlights Row DTLA as a hub where top brands can scale, innovate, and engage a creative community,” Karen Yi, director of marketing and events at Row DTLA, said in a statement.

Originally built in the 1920s and home to L.A.’s Terminal Market for decades, the area that became Row DTLA was redeveloped and reopened in 2017. The nine-building, roughly 1.7 million-square-foot mixed-use district now houses more than 35 retailers, restaurants, wellness studios, pop-ups and public spaces.

Fashionphile’s fellow tenants include fashion brand Revolve, which inked a 48,000-square-foot expansion lease there in 2022, as well as fellow brand Jonny Cota, Cafe Dulce and 7th Street Produce Market. Vogue and New Yorker owner Condé Nast also operates a roughly 25,000-square-foot office at Row DTLA, which it leased in 2023.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.