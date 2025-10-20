Extend Fertility, a reproductive healthcare clinic, has expanded its presence at the Feil Organization’s 200 West 57th Street to 14,600 square feet, the building owner announced.

This is a 15-year, 3,200-square-foot expansion at the 16-story office building. The asking rent on this deal was not disclosed. The average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $83.17 per square foot in September, according to the latest CBRE data.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Feil Organization,” Joshua U. Klein, chief clinical officer and medical director at Extend Fertility, said in a statement announcing the expansion. “Being located in the center of Billionaires’ Row allows us to continue delivering exceptional, accessible fertility care to our patients in a centrally located environment.”

John Fitzsimons of Cushman & Wakefield represented Extend Fertility, while Andrew Wiener and Kevin Driscoll represented The Feil Organization in-house. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Extend Fertility LLC as they grow their presence at 200 West 57th Street,” Wiener said in the statement. “Their expansion and long-term commitment are a testament to the quality of the location and the spaces we provide.”

Extend Fertility offers clients services that include IVF, egg freezing and embryo freezing. The company’s corporate neighbors at 200 West 57th Street include healthcare provider Mount Sinai West and testing location Manhattan Labs.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.