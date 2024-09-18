Mount Sinai West Renews 22K-SF Office at 200 West 57th Street

Mount Sinai West is keeping its offices at The Feil Organization’s 200 West 57th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The hospital signed a 15-year renewal for the 22,000-square-foot space it has had in the office tower near Carnegie Hall since 2010, according to the landlord. Asking rent in the building is $65 per square foot.

“As a major anchor tenant for the area, Mount Sinai West’s renewal is a significant indicator of the strength of this neighborhood and the quality of space offered at 200 West 57th Street,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in a statement.

Chris Mongeluzo of Newmark (NMRK) represented Mount Sinai in the transaction while Wiener and Kevin Driscoll negotiated in-house on behalf of Feil. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mount Sinai offers primary care, obstetrics, gynecology and endocrinology services in the 16-story, landmarked building on Seventh Avenue, where NewYork-Presbyterian also offers plastic and reconstructive surgery services.

The hospital system has been rethinking its real estate layout in the past year. It decided to close its Beth Israel campus at 281 First Avenue in September 2023 after noting a decreased patient count and $1 billion in losses.

Just last month, it received approval from the New York State Department of Health to shut its Midtown South facility.

