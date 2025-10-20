Leases   ·   Retail

Michelin-Starred Dumpling House Din Tai Fung Takes 20K SF For Second NYC Location

By October 20, 2025 1:31 pm
567 Fulton Street. Photo: Witkoff Group and Apollo Global Management,

Din Tai Fung is opening its second New York City location in Downtown Brooklyn.

The Michelin-starred restaurant chain with over 180 locations globally signed a 20,000-square-foot retail lease at 567 Fulton Street, a 591-unit residential building known as The Brook that is owned by Witkoff and Apollo Global Management, according to ownership. The new location is expected to open in 2027.

SEE ALSO: Plaza College Expands to 80K SF at Forest Hills Tower

The landlords did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease for the space. The average retail asking rent in Downtown Brooklyn in the first half of 2025 ranged from $115 per square foot on Court Street to $190 per square foot on Fulton Street, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

Chris DeCrosta of GoodSpace negotiated on behalf of ownership while Ben Birnbaum of Newmark represented Din Tai Fung.

DeCrosta and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After being introduced to the public as a cooking oil in 1958, Din Tai Fung opened its first restaurant in Taipei in 1972 before spreading to nearly every corner of the world. It eventually brought its trademark dumplings to the Paramount Group-owned 1633 Broadway, where it signed a 26,400-square-foot lease in 2022.

The restaurant will serve as another amenity for 567 Fulton’s residents, according to the landlords, who put the finishing touches on the 51-story skyscraper in May.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

