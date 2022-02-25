Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung — known for its xiao long bao soup dumplings — plans to open its first New York City outpost at 1633 Broadway in Midtown.

The Michelin-starred eatery signed a 15-year lease for 26,400 square feet in the retail space below the glass entry cube of the 48-story building between West 50th and West 51st streets, according to landlord Paramount Group.

Din Tai Fung’s latest outpost is being designed by renowned architect David Rockwell with an opening date slated for 2023, Paramount said.

The eatery started as a cooking oil business in 1958 but switched gears to a dumpling and noodle restaurant in 1972, according to its website. It garnered rave reviews — being called one of the top 10 restaurants in the world by The New York Times in 1993 — and expanded outside of Taiwan in 1996 when it opened an eatery in Tokyo.

Din Tai Fung came to America in 2000 when it opened a shop in Arcadia, Calif. (which closed in 2020) and since expanded to have locations in Los Angeles, Seattle and Las Vegas. It currently has more than 170 locations around the world and its Hong Kong branch became the first restaurant in Taiwan to be awarded a Michelin star in 2010.

“We are thrilled that internationally recognized Din Tai Fung has selected 1633 Broadway as [the home for] its first New York restaurant,” Peter Brindley, the head of real estate for Paramount, said in a statement. “This transaction further exemplifies our focus on partnering with world-class retail tenants and providing a spectacular amenity for tenants at 1633 Broadway and the neighborhood.”

A spokesperson for the landlord did not provide the asking rent and it’s unclear who brokered the deal for both sides.

