Law Firm Coffey Modica Moves to 8K SF at 14 Wall Street

Law firm Coffey Modica is moving its New York City offices within Manhattan’s Financial District.

Coffey Modica, which specializes in insurance defense, liability claims and complex litigation strategies, has signed a 10-year lease for 8,000 square feet on the entire 28th floor of 14 Wall Street, also known as the Bankers Trust Building, the law firm announced Wednesday. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

The building is owned by fertilizer tycoon Alexander Rovt, who bought the 37-story office building in 2012 for $303 million in cash, the New York Times reported at the time.

The new deal represents a relocation and expansion for Coffey Modica, which was previously in 4,000 square feet of office space two blocks away at 61 Broadway, according to the announcement.

“In just over four years, we have built Coffey Modica into a growing East Coast legal market presence, from Florida to southern New England, attracting high-caliber legal professionals, many of whom are former prosecutors, to serve our growing roster of prestigious clients,” Michael Coffey, founding partner at the law firm, said in a statement. “This office, directly across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, is at the epicenter of the business, financial and legal world that New York City has come to represent.”

Avison Young’s Martin Cottingham and Alexis Odgers brokered the deal for the tenant, while the landlord was represented by CBRE. Spokespeople for Avison Young and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Coffey Modica, founded in 2021, operates eight offices across five states, including four locations in New York state. The firm’s new space at the landmarked building between Broadway and Nassau Street includes 18 offices and is expected to accommodate 25 attorneys and staff, the announcement said.

The law firm will join several other tenants at 14 Wall Street, including construction firm Sciame Construction, nonprofit Oliver Scholars and financial services firm Pegasus Legal Capital. Fitness club Equinox, department store T.J. Maxx and coffee shop Ten Thousand Coffee are located in the ground-floor retail space.

