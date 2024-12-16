Sciame Construction Renews 37K-SF Offices at 14 Wall Street

A construction firm is keeping its base of operations in the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sciame Construction renewed the lease on its 37,206-square-foot offices on the entire second floor of Alexander Rovt’s 14 Wall Street for another 20 years, according to CBRE (CBRE), which represented both sides of the deal.

CBRE did not immediately disclose the asking rent, but a report from the brokerage said Lower Manhattan had average asking rents of $57.15 per square foot in November.

It’s unclear when Sciame originally took the space.

“Given the ownership’s commitment to tenant service and providing the highest-quality space in the Financial District, 14 Wall Street is one of Lower Manhattan’s most sought-after properties,” CBRE’s Bradley Gerla, who represented the landlord with Jonathan Cope, Michael Rizzo and Masha Dudelzak, said in a statement.

Adam Foster, Matthew Bergey, Christopher Mansfield and Ryan Luck, also of CBRE, negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Also known as the Bankers Trust Company Building, 14 Wall includes tenants such as coworking operator Regus, which renewed its 37,031-square-foot space in October 2023; and educational nonprofit Oliver Scholars, leasing 12,832 square feet in February 2023.

When it was built in 1910, 14 Wall Street was the tallest building in Manhattan and was later designated a New York City landmark.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.