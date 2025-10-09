Chelsea Piers Management, a private company managing the sprawling Chelsea Piers Sports & Entertainment Complex, is setting up shop in Manhattan’s Hudson Square neighborhood.

Chelsea Piers has signed a lease for 48,833 square feet at the base of GFP Real Estate’s 200 Varick Street, according to a third-quarter retail report from CBRE. The company has not yet announced its plans for the new space.

The deal seems to represent a new location for Chelsea Piers Management, whose waterfront sports village spans 28 acres in Chelsea between West 17th and West 23rd streets along the Hudson River, according to its website. The company also has a gym in the Flatiron District at 308 Park Avenue South, and two fitness centers in Brooklyn at 265 Schermerhorn Street and 645 Dean Street.

The length of the new lease and asking rent were unclear, but CBRE’s report found Manhattan retail rents averaged $671 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for CBRE, GFP, Chelsea Piers and Newmark — which has represented GFP in deals at 200 Varick Street in the past — did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Office tenants of GFP’s 12-story office building on the corner of Varick and West Houston streets include architecture, planning and interior design firm Architectural Partnership Atelier, electricity provider David Energy and video content platform Momenti.

With the new deal, it seems like Chelsea Piers is in expansion mode — and mostly beyond its eponymous neighborhood.

In July 2023, Chelsea Piers signed a 29-year lease for 72,000 square feet in a new residential development at 24-11 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, as Commercial Observer previously reported. A planned 55-story skyscraper for that location was put on hold in November 2024, but new plans this year show the building is slated to continue construction and ultimately yield 600 apartments, New York YIMBY reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.