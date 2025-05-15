Commitment can be a scary thing, unless you’re Architectural Partnership Atelier (APA), a company that has been committed to the same office building for the last 30 years.

The architecture, planning and interior design firm signed a new seven-year, 5,130-square-foot lease on the fifth floor of 200 Varick Street in the Hudson Square district of Lower Manhattan, GFP Real Estate announced.

APA had been occupying a 2,345-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 200 Varick Street for the last three decades. Now the firm is moving directly next to its old space on the same floor, just to an area with more legroom.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent for the new lease. However, the average asking rent for office space in Lower Manhattan was $58.38 in April, according to data from Colliers.

GFP Real Estate’s Jeffrey Gural and Rhonda Singer represented both the landlord and the tenant in this deal.

“APA has been a valued tenant at 200 Varick for over 30 years, and we’re proud of the strong relationship we’ve built over that time,” Singer said in a statement. “We’re thrilled we could accommodate their expansion within the building so the firm can continue to thrive here for years to come.”

Built in 1927, 200 Varick Street is a 12-story office building with tenants that include the nonprofit AHRC New York City, which offers support to families with members who have developmental disabilities. Other tenants are independent music company Reservoir Media and marketing giant Omnicom Group.

