Leases   ·   Retail

LGBTQ Health Center Callen-Lorde Relocates Bronx Facility to 555 Bergen Avenue

By October 9, 2025 12:50 pm
reprints
Cushman & Wakefield's Carri Lyon (top) and Jenna Catalon (bottom), and 555 Bergen Avenue, the Bronx.
Cushman & Wakefield's Carri Lyon (top) and Jenna Catalon (bottom), and 555 Bergen Avenue, the Bronx. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield; Propertyshark

Nonprofit health and social services provider Callen-Lorde is scaling up its presence in the South Bronx.

The clinic, which provides services for the LGBTQ community, is relocating from its current Bronx facility at 3144 Third Avenue to a larger, 17,207-square-foot spot at JJ Operating Real Estate Investments555 Bergen Avenue, where it will operate starting in the summer of 2026. The move was first reported in Crain’s New York Business.

The brokers did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average retail asking rent in the South Bronx is currently $48.57 per square foot, according to real-time data from CoStar.

“This new facility is centrally located in the Hub, a bustling retail district that affords accessibility to existing and future patients,” Cushman & Wakefield’s Carri Lyon, who represented the tenant alongside Jenna Catalon, said in a statement. “With its location bounded by Third Avenue, Westchester Avenue, Bergen Avenue, and East 149th Street, patients and staff alike will benefit from the convenience of one of the borough’s most connected transportation hubs.”

The landlord was represented in-house by Joe Jemal and David Jemal, who declined to comment.

Callen-Lorde has two other locations in the city at 356 West 18th Street in Chelsea and at 40 Flatbush Avenue Extension in Brooklyn.

The organization has been involved in the LGBTQ community since it grew out of the Stonewall Uprising of 1969 through the St. Marks Clinic and the Gay Men’s Health Project, which both provided free sexual health and primary care.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

