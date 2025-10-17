A children’s furniture and baby supplies retailer is opening a New York City flagship store in Manhattan.

Bambi Baby signed a 9,400-square-foot lease on the ground floor and basement of United American Land’s 655 Avenue of the Americas in a spot previously occupied by Jennifer Furniture, according to CBRE. The location is on the border between Chelsea and the Flatiron District, an area once known as the Ladies’ Mile.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average asking rent in the adjacent retail corridor on ​​Fifth Avenue between 14th and 23rd streets was $327 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Bambi Baby wanted to open its first flagship location in New York City, and the historic Ladies Mile District in the heart of Chelsea made perfect sense,” CBRE’s Jordan Kaplan, who represented the tenant alongside Jessica Tauber and Eric Gelber, said in a statement. “It is incredibly located, easily accessible and will be an incredible gain for families in the greater New York City market.”

Newmark’s Aric Trakhtenberg and Ravi Idnani negotiated on behalf of the landlord alongside United American Land’s Jack A. Laboz.

Newmark and United American Land did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The landmarked building was constructed in 1897, has 48 apartments, and sits along a full block from West 20th to West 21st streets. It features a total of 15,000 square feet of retail condominium space on the ground and subgrade floors.

Other retail tenants in the building include Just Salad and Pret A Manger.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.