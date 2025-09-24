Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood is still the queen of mid-Atlantic luxury retail, and one of its hometown heroes has expanded its headquarters and plans to open a new flagship store.

Lifestyle brand Tuckernuck has signed a deal to add to its headquarters at 1250 24th Street NW — owned and occupied by the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) — to include the entire top floor and a ground-floor photo studio for a combined 39,883 square feet, Commercial Observer can first report. The brand has occupied 24,980 square feet at the building since 2022.

Female-owned and founded in 2012, Tuckernuck has exploded onto the fashion and home accessories scene (particularly via e-commerce) since then, surpassing $100 million in sales within its first decade. To keep up with demand, Tuckernuck is also opening a new flagship store in Georgetown, inking a 4,000-square-foot lease with GLN Associates at 1267 Wisconsin Avenue NW. The new store, set to open later this fall, joins Tuckernuck’s other 860-square-foot storefront in Georgetown, and another new location on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Savills’ Bailey Williams represented the tenant in both deals. JLL represented WWF, and Asadoorian Retail Solutions represented GLN Associates.

“These spaces support the evolution of our brand and the scale of our operations,” Madeline Grayson, Tuckernuck co-founder, said in a statement. “Both our office and store extend Tuckernuck’s classic-meets-modern aesthetic into physical spaces, creating environments where our team can be inspired and our customers can feel at home in the Tuckernuck world.”

Perennially one of the hottest and tightest retail submarkets on the East Coast, Georgetown garners both high-end tenants and high-dollar rents for its very limited available space. Tokyo-based clothing brand Uniqlo in April, for example, scooped up a 22,000-square-foot retail lease at Jamestown’s Georgetown Park, taking over the space from J. Crew, not long after the latter closed its location.

And then there’s Google, which in February inked a 7,000-square-foot lease for its first brick-and-mortar location in the District, and its sixth in the U.S. The store is expected to open before the end of the year.

