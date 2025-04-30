Uniqlo Inks 22K-SF Retail Lease With Jamestown in D.C.

Uniqlo’s brand name may have started life as a typo, yet the rumor that the global clothing company is opening a new storefront in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood turns out to be correct on all fronts.

The Tokyo-based brand (originally intended to be called “Uniclo,” as in “Unique Clothing Warehouse”) inked a 22,000-square-foot retail lease at 3262 M Street NW, Commercial Observer has learned. Uniqlo will take over the space from J. Crew, which closed its storefront there earlier this year with plans to move down the street to 3077 M Street NW. Other details of the lease were not immediately available.

Uniqlo’s new digs are part of landlord Jamestown’s Georgetown Park, a roughly 327,000-square-foot mixed-use complex in the heart of the enclave’s retail district. Other tenants there include H&M, Anthropologie and Pinstripe.

“Georgetown has evolved significantly over the past decade, attracting innovative retail concepts that reflect the neighborhood’s enhanced global profile,” Rameez Munawar, Jamestown’s senior vice president and mid-Atlantic regional market leader, told CO in an emailed statement. “This latest addition reinforces Georgetown’s position as one of Washington, D.C.’s most dynamic and sought-after commercial districts. We’re seeing continued interest from distinctive brands who recognize the area’s unique blend of historic charm and contemporary energy.”

Atlanta-based Jamestown is one of the biggest landlords in Georgetown. Although, the investment firm announced earlier this year that it had sold its stake in the Georgetown Renaissance Portfolio, a 22-property retail and residential stable, to co-owner Arcadia Realty Trust for an undisclosed price. Georgetown Park was not included in the sale.

While other parts of D.C. are struggling with high vacancy rates, Georgetown remains one of the hottest retail submarkets in the DMV, according to a recent market report from CBRE. New leases are a relative rarity as a result. A deal for a company like Google is, naturally, an exception — the tech giant inked a 7,000-square-foot retail lease earlier this year with Jamestown competitor Eastbanc for its first brick-and-mortar storefront in the District. The space is set to open later this year.

