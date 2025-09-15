TerraCRG Hires Kyle Williams as Director of Retail Leasing

TerraCRG, a commercial real estate brokerage focused exclusively on the Brooklyn market, has hired Kyle Williams as its new director of retail leasing, the firm announced Monday.

Williams, who most recently served as a director at brokerage Lee & Associates, joined TerraCRG’s retail team — led by Peter Schubert and Darlene Lee — at the end of this summer, the firm said.

“As Brooklyn’s retail corridors continue to transform, I’m excited to join a team that’s not only deeply connected to the borough but also actively shaping its future,” Williams said in a statement. “TerraCRG’s hyper-local focus and collaborative culture provide an ideal platform to deliver results for both local and national clients.”

A spokesperson for Lee & Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams, who has more than 15 years of experience in investment sales and office and retail leasing, will bring his “deeply strategic and hands-on approach to tenant and landlord representation” to his new role, TerraCRG said.

During his time at Lee, Williams represented national buyers and sellers across multiple asset classes, including retail, multifamily, development, net lease and hospitality, according to TerraCRG.

Before that, Williams worked as a senior associate at Transwestern and as a new construction analyst at Moody’s Analytics, his LinkedIn profile shows. He lives in Williamsburg.

“Kyle’s multidisciplinary background and his passion for Brooklyn’s retail landscape make him an outstanding addition to our growing team,” Schubert said in a statement. “His experience navigating complex transactions and delivering customized strategies for both tenants and landlords aligns perfectly with TerraCRG’s mission to drive neighborhood growth and value creation across the borough.”

News of the hire comes after TerraCRG released a report in July showing steady investment sales activity in Brooklyn during the first half of 2025. During the first half of this year, Brooklyn’s commercial real estate market recorded a total transaction volume of approximately $2.6 billion across 549 sales, a slight decrease from the same period in 2024, the report found.

