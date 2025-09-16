More clankers are coming to El Segundo, Calif.

Food robotics startup Shinkei Systems has more than doubled its headquarters space with a new 15,000-square-foot lease at Standard Works, a six-building industrial campus in the coastal Southern California city. An entity named Smoky Hollow Industries — after the El Segundo business district known as Smoky Hollow — owns the property at 1301 El Segundo Boulevard, according to records from PropertyShark.

Shinkei previously occupied a roughly 6,100-square-foot space at 228 Nevada Street in El Segundo, according to a company spokesperson.

Founded in 2021, Shinkei aims to use robotics, supply chain tracking and traditional fishing techniques to make harvesting high-quality fish both sustainable and more accessible. The new facility will be used to engineer, test and manufacture Shinkei’s robotics systems. Shinkei also owns seafood brand Seremoni, which will also house its corporate offices at the property.

“Our El Segundo headquarters represent more than just a new address — this space signals our next chapter of growth,” Saif Khawaja, CEO and co-founder of Shinkei, said in a statement. “We’re in close proximity to brilliant engineering minds, talented chefs, and the abundant California shoreline.”

Shinkei’s move is well timed, as it follows the June closing of a $22 million investment round for the startup, co-led by Founders Fund and Interaglos. The company has raised a total of $30 million since its founding, and its El Segundo location allows the firm to take advantage of decades of robotics and aerospace infrastructure, said SpaceX veteran Reed Ginsburg, Shinkei’s co-founder and chief technical officer.

“El Segundo’s legacy in aerospace makes it an ideal home for Shinkei,” Ginsburg said in a statement. “During my four years at SpaceX, I had the incredible opportunity to lead a team focused on engineering systems built for extreme environments — experience that directly informs the work we’re doing now to build robust robotics for the ocean.”

