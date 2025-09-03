Banking Platform Rho Expands to 13K SF at 100 Crosby Street

A banking platform geared toward startups is doubling its footprint with a lease extension in SoHo.

Rho is expanding from 8,655 square feet to 12,721 square feet for an additional six years on the top floor of GFP Real Estate’s 100 Crosby Street, its home for the last five years, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Prime Liquidation Takes 12K SF for New Flatbush Outlet

GFP Real Estate did not disclose the asking rent. Average asking rents in Midtown South and downtown in July were $84.54 and $57.53 respectively, according to a report from CBRE.

“SoHo’s emergence as a premier destination for tech-enabled startups reflects the neighborhood’s unique ability to serve this sophisticated market while maintaining its creative authenticity,” Neith Stone, who negotiated in-house for GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “Rho exemplifies the caliber of tenant and quality of occupancy we’ve cultivated at this asset. Their multiple expansions from an initial 2,000 square feet underscore both their growth trajectory and our commitment to accommodating existing tenants at every step of their success.”

Thomas Mahl of Current Real Estate Advisors negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

“100 Crosby has played a key role in helping Rho attract top talent, offering an inspiring working environment in the heart of vibrant SoHo, and we’re eager to see them continue thriving in this fantastic location,” Mahl said in a statement.

Built in 1884, the six-story 100 Crosby Street spans a block of Prince Street between Crosby Street and Broadway. Tenants include baby food brand Little Spoon, which signed a lease for 4,300 square feet in May; razor and body care brand Billie, which renewed its 12,875-square-foot lease in October 2024; and creative agency CS Global, which occupies 6,529 square feet, as previously reported in Commercial Observer.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.