Mayor Eric Adams Vetoes Council Decision Rejecting Bally’s Casino Bid

Mayor Eric Adams stacked some chips in favor of Bally’s on Wednesday after vetoing a decision by the New York City Council that essentially killed its casino proposal.

Just weeks after City Council members rejected Bally’s bid for a zoning change that have would let them convert golf course land in the Bronx into a casino, Adams used his executive powers to give the proposal a fighting chance to win one of the three available downstate gaming permits.

Adams suggested that the City Council had left the Bronx at a disadvantage by rejecting the rezoning, depriving the borough of economic opportunity from an increased number of jobs and tourism dollars hitting the former Trump Organization-operated parkland.

“A casino in New York City would bring good-paying union jobs and an economic boost to the surrounding community, which is why I have long advocated for a fair process with as many competitive bids as possible,” Adams said in a statement. “By rejecting the land use application for this casino bid while approving three others in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, the City Council is putting its finger on the scale — and this is precisely the type of action that leads New Yorkers to lose faith in their elected leaders.”

Bally’s had planned to invest $4 billion to build a 500-room hotel and a 500,000-square-foot casino space while creating 4,000 permanent union positions, on top of the 15,000 construction jobs at work while building is underway.

Adams also said his decision was driven in part by requests from the chairs of the City Council Land Use Committee and Subcommittee on Zoning.

The council vote on July 15 almost held a veto-proof majority, which is when the body adopts legislation with 34 members in support. When the zoning measure was voted on, 29 council members disapproved of the zoning, nine were in favor, and four abstained.

“To make myself abundantly clear, this is not an endorsement or expression of support giving a leg up to any casino bid over the others, as the City Council has tried to do, but an action I feel is necessary to best ensure a fair and competitive process,” Adams added. “May the best applications win.”

The land in question was the Trump Golf Links Ferry Point until September 2023, when the city, which owns the land, bought the organization out of a 20-year contract that had been signed in 2015.

Republican Councilwoman Kristy Marmorato, who represents the district, led the charge against the casino proposal, saying that the development lacked real community benefits like housing or a hospital, Crain’s New York Business reported at the time.

The $4 billion private investment would deliver 15,000 union construction jobs, 4,000 permanent union jobs, and more than $625 million in community benefits — including millions in funding for schools, parks, youth programs, nonprofits and public safety.

The deadline for applications with the New York State Gaming Commission was in late June, with community advisory boards expected to approve plans by Sept. 30 and a final decision to be made by the state by Dec. 1.

Eight proposals have been submitted to the gaming commission.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.