Mapletree Sells Industrial Portfolio Near D.C. to Equus for $103M

A Singapore-based investment and development firm is divesting more chunks of its U.S. industrial portfolio, with the latest trade taking place just outside of Washington, D.C.

Mapletree Investments sold Collington Industrial Park, a six-building warehouse portfolio spanning nearly 577,000 square feet, to Equus Capital Partners for $102.6 million. The portfolio is in Upper Marlboro, Md., about 20 miles east of Downtown D.C., and its sale price is nearly 60 percent more than the $64.7 million that Mapletree paid for the property in 2018, state property records show.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jonathan Carpenter, Jim Carpenter, Graham Savage, Dawes Milchling and James Check represented Mapletree in the deal. The buildings range from about 47,000 square feet to 151,000 square feet, and the portfolio is about 90 percent leased to tenants such as food manufacturer KMD.

The deal is the third portfolio sale made by Mapletree this year, as part of the firm’s strategy to “unlock capital for reinvestment,” Mapletree U.S. CEO Richard Prokup said earlier this summer. The other two portfolios include a stable of 30 shallow-bay warehouses that sold in June to Faropoint for $328 million, and 10 bulk warehouses that sold in July to EQT Real Estate for $241.2 million.

“This third divestment illustrates the strength of Mapletree’s investment strategy and our expertise in managing our industrial portfolios,” Prokup said in a statement. “[Mapletree] remains committed to our long-term growth in the U.S., and will continue to pursue industrial development opportunities nationwide and other high-quality logistics assets that create long-term value.”

Mapletree currently owns more than 66 million square feet of industrial assets across the U.S., despite having only entered the U.S. market in 2014. As of the end of March, Mapletree’s U.S.-based assets were valued at $60.1 billion and accounted for 25 percent of the firm’s total assets under management, according to the company.

