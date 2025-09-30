Hotel and resort operator Kerzner International has tapped 13th Floor Investments and Forse Holdings to develop a condo and hotel development at its newly acquired site in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Called Siro Brickell, the development will include 180 hotel rooms and 350 condos at 9 Southeast Sixth Street, located between the Miami River and the Brickell City Centre mixed-use complex. The development is expected to open in 2030.

Last month, Kerzner International purchased the 1-acre site for $45 million from Swire Properties, which developed Brickell City Centre and is preparing to build the Mandarin Oriental condo project in nearby Brickell Key.

Based in Dubai, Kerzner International is best known for having founded the Atlantis luxury resort chain, which has locations in Dubai and the Bahamas. Siro is Kerzner’s new luxury wellness-focused brand.

A representative for 13th Floor and Kerzner International said launch dates for sales and construction have not yet been confirmed.

For Brickell, it’s yet another condo project. Mast Capital’s Cipriani condo project, as well as Related Group’s Baccarat and Ritz-Carlton-branded condo developments, remain under construction.

13th Floor Investments, led by Arnaud Karsenti, is a prominent Miami-based developer. On Miami Beach, the firm is developing the Casa Cipriani oceanfront condo project. It’s also under contract to buy a portion of the First Miami Presbyterian in Brickell, where it will likely develop a condo tower.

Forse Holdings, founded by Ian Ludmir, has mostly developed in and around Aventura, including O Residences.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.