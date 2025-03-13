13th Floor Unveils Casa Cipriani Condo and Hotel in Miami Beach

13th Floor Investments and Midtown Equities have unveiled their plans for a condo and hotel development along Miami Beach’s coast branded by Casa Cipriani, the exclusive members-only club from New York.

The project, at 3621 and 3611 Collins Avenue in the Mid-Beach neighborhood, will rise 19 stories and house 36 hotel rooms and 23 condo units, the latter of which will average 3,900 square feet. The Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board will hear the application April 22.

The project, designed by Brandon Haw Architecture and Revuelta Architecture International, will also house a jazz club, a restaurant, a “garden” bar, and of course a private club. The 342,465-square-foot development is a partnership with the Cipriani family, Commercial Observer first reported in November.

The hospitality brand, founded in the 1930s, has grown into a global endeavor. Miami already counts a Cipriani restaurant and a separate Cipriani luxury condo development, helmed by Mast Capital, which remains under construction after securing a $600 million construction loan just over a year ago.

Casa Cipriani functions as the brand’s private club. The New York location, which opened in 2021 and commands $3,900 annual fees, has become one of the most exclusive establishments in the city, luring celebrities such as Taylor Swift and hosting Met Gala afterparties.

The 1.2-acre site in Miami Beach is currently home to two hotels, which were built in 1980 and 1938. The application suggests the structures will be torn down. 13th Floor Investments and Midtown Equities purchased the property for $73 million in 2023.

A representative for 13th Floor Investments did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.