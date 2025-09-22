Furniture Store From the Source Inks 6K-SF Lease at 315 Hudson Street

From the Source, a furniture store, and its design studio, FT Design, have signed a 5,881-square-foot lease for a showroom at 315 Hudson Street, owner Jack Resnick & Sons announced.

The showroom will open during the first quarter of next year.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. However, previous Commercial Observer reports noted that asking rents for the building ranged between $100 and $140 per square foot. Additionally, the average asking rent for retail space in Hudson Square and the Meatpacking District was $86.57 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Newmark data.

Jack Resnick & Sons also landed another popular tenant for the building’s retail space, as café and juice bar Joe & the Juice will take a 3,274-square-foot corner space at 315 Hudson Street. The latest Joe & the Juice location will open “in the coming months,” a statement from the building owners said.

Together, the two leases total 9,155 square feet of occupied space. The building is now 100 percent leased on both the retail and office side.

Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house on both deals by Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport. Henry Rossignol of CBRE represented Joe & the Juice, while From the Source did not work with a broker on its lease. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Joe & the Juice and From the Source will be wonderful new additions serving the large population of workers and residents who animate the neighborhood on a daily basis,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in the statement. “These leases are indicative of the intensifying and widespread demand for prime retail locations throughout the Hudson Square district.”

315 Hudson Street is a 10-story, 500,000 square-foot office building that is anchored by tech giant Google. Popular salad chain Sweetgreen is another retail tenant of the building.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.