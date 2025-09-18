Leases   ·   Office Leases

Elijah Equities Brings The Warehouse in Chelsea to Full Occupancy

By September 18, 2025 7:45 am
reprints
CBRE's Paul Amrich (top) and Neil King (bottom), and a rendering of 520 West 20th Street.
CBRE's Paul Amrich (top) and Neil King (bottom), and a rendering of 520 West 20th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy CBRE; RENDERING: Courtesy Morris Adjmi Architects

After sitting half vacant for several years, 520 West 20th Street in Chelsea, the office building known as The Warehouse, is now 100 percent leased after two new tenants absorbed two floors each, Commercial Observer has learned.

Cloud-based website builder Wix leased 24,500 square feet along the fourth and fifth floors at the redeveloped industrial building between 10th and 11th avenues, while Suno AI Music leased 26,176 square feet over the sixth and seventh floors.  

SEE ALSO: Texas Capital Takes 7K SF at 520 Fifth Avenue

Sam Hoffman from Cushman & Wakefield represented Suno AI Music. Wix was represented by Adam Henick, Rob Kluge and Brandon Charnas of Current Real Estate Advisors. The CBRE team of Paul Amrich and Neil King represented the building’s owner, Elijah Equities.

Asking rents and the lengths of the leases were unavailable, but prior asking rents in the building were in the mid-$100s per square foot. 

In 2020, the former four-story industrial warehouse was completely reimagined by Morris Adjmi Architects, which designed a three-story glass-walled addition that is cantilevered over the top of the brick building.

The fourth floor from the original building and the new glass addition on the fifth floor have been blended to create a 24,000-square-foot duplex office with a 7,000-square-foot wraparound terrace, while each floor retains unique traits of its own: exposed brick and polished concrete floors on the fourth floor, and floor-to-ceiling glass and an open floor plan on the fifth, according to New York Yimby.

The sixth-floor offices and seventh-floor penthouse suite feature designer finishes, restrooms made from Italian marble, and 15-foot ceiling spans.

The building also features a 7,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace with expansive views.

Wix currently occupies 15,784 square feet on the ground floor of TF Cornerstone’s 95 Horatio Street, which it leased at the end of 2019.

In November 2021, the Mexican art gallery Kurimanzutto and the Los Angeles-based David Kordansky Gallery took space on the ground floor at asking rents of around $140 per square foot, according to reporting at the time in Commercial Observer. Kurimanzutto took 6,700 square feet for a bit over seven years, and David Kordansky Gallery took 5,500 square feet for 10 years.

The David Zwirner Gallery leased 36,000 square feet for 10 years for the entire second and third floors and part of the ground floor in November 2022, according to CO.

The parties either declined comment or did not return requests for comment. 

520 West 20th Street, 95 Horatio Street, Brandon Charnas, David Kordansky Gallery, David Zwirner Gallery, Kurimanzutto, Neil King, Paul Amrich, Rob Kluge, Sam Hoffman, The Warehouse, CBRE, Current Real Estate Advisors, Cushman & Wakefield, Elijah Equities, Morris Adjmi Architects, Suno AI Music, TF Cornerstone, Wix
JLL's Benjamin Bass (top), Paul Glickman (center), and Frank Doyle (bottom), and a rendering of 520 Fifth Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Texas Capital Takes 7K SF at 520 Fifth Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
Lee & Associates's Alan Friedman and 90 Broad Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

STEM Nonprofit BEAM Takes 5K SF at 90 Broad Street

By Isabelle Durso
Alyssa Zahler, managing director of commercial leasing, at Two Trees Management, and the ninth floor space at 55 Washington Street, Brooklyn.
Office · Leases
New York City

Music Publication The Fader Inks 5K-SF Office Lease in Dumbo

By Amanda Schiavo