David Zwirner Takes New Gallery, Office Space on West 20th Street

David Zwirner Gallery has inked a lease for a new three-floor space on West 20th Street by the High Line in Chelsea, Commercial Observer has learned.

The longtime Chelsea fixture took 36,000 square feet for 10 years at 520 West 20th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, according to landlord Elijah Equities. Zwirner will occupy the entire second and third floors and part of the ground floor of the building, a seven-story, 100,000-square-foot warehouse that was recently expanded and renovated.

SEE ALSO: Michael Shvo Moves Ahead With Office Developments in Miami Beach

Selldorf Architects, which worked on David Zwirner’s recently completed gallery across the street at 537 West 20th Street, will design the new headquarters and gallery space. Zwirner also has a gallery one block south at 525 West 19th Street.

The landlord signed the deal with Zwirner directly, and said there were no brokers involved. Asking rent for the available space in the building is $145 a square foot.

Zwirner will be the third gallery to join the building’s roster. Los Angeles-based David Kordansky Gallery and Mexico City’s Kurimanzutto leased ground-floor space last year,​​ taking a total of 12,000 square feet.

Morris Adjmi Architects renovated the building in 2020, adding a new three-story addition to the landmarked property.

“It is especially fulfilling to see our family’s vision for this spectacular building come to life,” said Hiram Haddad, a principal at Elijah Equities. “As commercial tenants begin to welcome their employees back to the office, we are fortunate to be able to offer a best-in-class product combined with an unmatched level of dedicated outdoor space.”

David Zwirner Gallery opened in 1993 in SoHo and later moved to Chelsea in 2002. Besides its Chelsea galleries, Zwirner has outposts in Tribeca, the Upper East Side, London, Paris and Hong Kong.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commericalobserver.com.