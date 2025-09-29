Bridge lender Bayport Funding has closed a $200 million senior credit facility with Webster Bank as part of the firm’s plans to expand its national reach targeting larger multifamily, single-family rental and mixed-use developments, Commercial Observer has learned.

The transaction with Webster Business Credit, a division of Webster Bank, was executed two and half years after it provided another $200 million credit facility for Bayport in March 2023 to support its East Coast expansion,

“The credit facility with our longtime partner Webster is integral to our strategy of broadening our geographic footprint and increasing the size of the projects we lend to,” Marcia Kaufman, CEO of Bayport Funding, said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Webster for their continued support and look forward to helping our current and future borrowers deliver their development projects.”

Ami Bar-Mashiah, chairman of Bayport Funding, said in a statement that the partnership with Webster “reinforces our mutual commitment to furthering our platform’s growth,” while also responding to the needs of developer clients and “the broader housing market.”

Great Neck, N.Y-based Bayport Funding noted that since the 2023 senior credit facility deal, the company has become a national provider of bridge loans, growing from its initial focus largely in the New York City and South Florida regions. In addition to financing bridge loans for acquisition of distressed multifamily and residential properties for eventual stabilization, Bayport has also financed ground-up construction projects in recent years.

Bar-Mashiah founded Bayport in 2011 and moved to the chairman role in early 2023 when Kaufman was promoted from president to CEO.

“This will provide the bandwidth needed to continue to grow their business,” Peter Donahue, managing director at Webster Bank, said in a statement about the latest credit facility deal. “With their disciplined approach to financing residential developers, Bayport provides a much-needed product in the markets that they serve.”

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com .