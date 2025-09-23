Leases   ·   Office Leases

Avenue Law Firm Plants Roots in Flatbush

By September 23, 2025 9:00 am
reprints
Augenbaum Realty's Josh Augenbaum (top) and Murray Mizrachi (bottom), and 2700 Church Avenue, Brooklyn.
Augenbaum Realty's Josh Augenbaum (top) and Murray Mizrachi (bottom), and 2700 Church Avenue, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Augenbaum Realty; Propertyshark

Avenue Law Firm has signed a 10-year lease for 1,461 square feet at 2700 Church Avenue in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Josh Augenbaum and Murray Mizrachi from Augenbaum Realty were the brokers on the deal. The asking rent was $62 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Courier Health Signs 15K-SF Lease at 135 Madison Avenue

The owner of 2700 Church Avenue, which also uses the address 2718 Church Avenue, is construction company Triple C Builders

The new lease marks Avenue’s fifth local office, joining locations on Park Avenue, in Garden City and Southampton on Long Island, and in Morristown, N.J., according to the company’s website.

Brooklyn-based Triple C Builders secured $32 million in construction financing in June 2024 to build the seven-story development at 2700 Church Avenue, which includes 69 rental units, 9,796 square feet of retail space, and a nearly 13,500-square-foot community space, according to previous reporting in CO.

The property gained another tenant in April when financial services firm VM Group signed a 10-year lease for 1,700 square feet of retail space, as CO previously reported.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

2700 Church Avenue, 2718 Church Avenue, Josh Augenbaum, Murray Mizrachi, Augenbaum Realty, Avenue Law Firm, Triple C Builders, VM Group
Koeppel Rosen's Max Koeppel and 135 Madison Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Courier Health Signs 15K-SF Lease at 135 Madison Avenue

By Mark Hallum
Cushman & Wakefield's Michael O'Neill (top), Colliers's Thomas Citron (bottom), and 73 Gansevoort Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Italian Luxury Brand MooRER Comes to the Meatpacking District

By Larry Getlen
A sign advertises office space for lease in midtown Manhattan.
Office · Leases
New York City

Manhattan Office Availability Rate Is Trending Downward — Slowly

By Isabelle Durso