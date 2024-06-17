Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

S3 Capital Partners Provides $32M in Construction Financing for Flatbush Multifamily

Yanky Geldzahler and Chaim Ausch of Triple C Builders are building a mixed-use project with 69 rental units

By June 17, 2024 4:13 pm
reprints
Flatbush Avenue near Downtown Brooklyn.
Flatbush Avenue near Downtown Brooklyn. PHOTO: Selvon Ramsawak

Triple C Builders has secured $32 million in construction financing to build a mixed-use multifamily unit featuring retail and community space in Flatbush, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. 

S3 Capital Partners provided the acquisition financing, while Landstone Capital Group’s Pinchas Vogel and Leah Paskus arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Affinius Capital Refis Long Beach, NY Resi Tower With $150M Loan

Located at 2700 Church Avenue, the seven-story development will feature 69 rental units, 9,796 square feet of retail space and a nearly 13,500-square-foot community space within the building. 

“This new development will bring much-needed rental housing to the neighborhood while

providing retail and community space that will contribute to the continued renaissance of

Flatbush,” said Robert Schwartz, co-founder and principal of S3 Capital, in a statement.

Shawn Safdie, head of debt origination at S3 Capital, noted in a statement that Yanky Geldzahler and Chaim Ausch of Triple C Builders are “longtime clients” of the firm and that the project is also being developed with Chaim Rosenwasser under the name 2700 Church Realty LLC

“The sponsors are exceptionally experienced investors and we look forward to continued partnerships as they bring their expertise to the city’s supply constrained multi-housing market,” said Safdie. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

2700 Church Avenue, Chaim Ausch, Robert Schwartz, Yanky Geldzahler, Landstone Capital Group, S3 Capital Partners
A previous rendering for the SuperBlock project in Long Beach, N.Y. that features the 238-unit The Breeze project and will also include 192 condos along with 6,500 square feet of boardwalk retail space.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York

Affinius Capital Refis Long Beach, NY Resi Tower With $150M Loan

By Andrew Coen
Lafayette Centre
Finance  ·  Distress
Washington DC

Beacon Capital Partners’ Lafayette Centre in Downtown DC Sent to Special Servicing

By Nick Trombola
The portfolio acquired by Tredway and ELH Management includes 35 St. Felix Street at Tri-Block Houses Apartments in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New York City

Wells Fargo Lends $97M on Fort Greene Affordable Housing Portfolio Acquisition

By Andrew Coen