Financial Services Firm VM Group Takes 2K SF to Open Brooklyn Office

By April 28, 2025 5:32 pm
Mose Akiva and Avi Akiva of Tri State Commercial Realty and 2700 Church Avenue, Brooklyn.
PHOTOS: COurtesy Tri State Commercial Realty; PropertyShark

Financial services firm VM Group is opening its first office in New York City.

Jamaica-based VM Group signed a 10-year lease for 1,700 square feet of retail space at Triple C Builders2700 Church Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $90 per square foot.

The deal represents VM Group’s first official outpost in New York City, following a “representative office” at 300 Cadman Plaza West in Downtown Brooklyn, according to its website.

Tri State’s Moshe Akiva and Avi Akiva brokered the deal for both the tenant and landlord.

A spokesperson for VM Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment. The New York Business Journal first reported the news.

VM Group, which advises members on home ownership and investment strategies, is set to move into its new Brooklyn office within the next four months, NYBJ reported.

The firm’s new space will be at the base of Triple C’s seven-story development on the corner of Church and Rogers avenues, which the landlord secured $32 million in construction financing to build in June, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The development is set to comprise 69 apartment units, 9,796 square feet of retail space and nearly 13,500 square feet of community space, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

