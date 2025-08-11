Chris Kelly (left) and Ashkan Zandieh (right).
Industry · Technology
National

The Real Estate AI Stack Is Already Here

By Chris Kelly and Ashkán Zandieh
Monumental Labs founder and CEO Micah Springnut.
Industry · Development
New York City

Monumental Labs’ Micah Springut: 5 Questions

By Philip Russo
A 3rd set of walls coming out of a blueprint.
Industry · Development
National

Proptech AI Has Designs on Architecture

By Philip Russo