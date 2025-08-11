Queens-based developer United Construction & Development has big plans for a new two-tower residential project in Queens’ Rego Park neighborhood.

Chris Jiashu Xu, president of United Construction, filed an application last week to build a 22-story building and a 28-story building on the roughly 140,000-square-foot vacant lot at 61-06 Junction Boulevard, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The two towers would comprise a total of 630 residential units, as well as 70,468 square feet of commercial space and 113,636 square feet of community facility space, the filing shows.

Spokespeople for United Construction and Lu Ning Architecture, the architect listed on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

United Construction bought the lot between Horace Harding Expressway and 62nd Drive, which has an alternative address of 93-30 93rd Street, from Vornado Realty Trust for $71.1 million in June 2023, according to property records.

The two proposed buildings on the site — which would likely have connecting lobbies — would also include 297 parking spaces in the cellar, 235 more self-parking spaces on the first floor and a pool on the second floor, Crain’s New York Business reported.

News of the project comes after United Construction bought an undeveloped site at 42-50 24th Street in Long Island City, Queens, from Fisher Brothers last year for $57.5 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported. Xu had filed plans in 2023 to build a 14-story, 213,000-square-foot residential building across the street from that site.

Elsewhere in Queens, Crown Acquisitions sold a commercial building at 38-02 Junction Boulevard in Corona to Midwood Development Corporation in April for $23.4 million, as CO previously reported.

