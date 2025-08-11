Finance   ·   Refinance

TPG Provides $170M Refi for Two Portland Multifamily Properties

Alamo Manhattan and Diamond Realty Investments opened the Downtown Portland luxury residences over the last two years

By August 11, 2025 2:52 pm
reprints
The Olivia and Willamette Tower, a pair of neighboring luxury multifamily residences in Portland, Oregon.
The Olivia and Willamette Tower, a pair of neighboring luxury multifamily residences in Portland, Ore JLL

A partnership between Alamo Manhattan and Diamond Realty Investments has secured $169.7 million to refinance The Olivia and Willamette Tower, a pair of neighboring luxury multifamily residences in Portland, Ore. that were built in 2023 and 2024, respectively. 

TPG Real Estate Credit provided the three-year bridge loan, while Charlie Watson and Casey Davidson of JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing. 

SEE ALSO: BridgeCity Lends $45M for Long Island City Condos

Located in the South Waterfront submarket of Downtown Portland, both Willamette Tower and The Olivia opened along the Willamette River two years ago, and are situated near the city’s streetcar, MAX light rail and city aerial tram. Together, the two properties feature 14,450 square feet of commercial space. 

Willamette Tower stands for 23 stories, features 340 units and is currently 94 percent leased. The Olivia is five stories but features 232 units and is 93 percent leased, per JLL. 

JLL’s Watson credits the strong response to the Portland market for securing the financing. 

“Willamette Tower and The Olivia are two of Portland’s top-tier assets, poised for long-term rental growth and success, particularly due to the lack of multihousing deliveries the city is anticipated to see in the next few years,” said Watson. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Casey Davidson, Charlie Watson, Alamo Manhattan, Diamond Realty Investments, JLL Capital Markets, TPG Real Estate Credit
BridgeCity CEO Louis Lebovits and a rendering of 45-28 21st Street and 46-21 21st Street, Queens.
Residential · Finance
New York City

BridgeCity Lends $45M for Long Island City Condos

By Andrew Coen
Clearline Real Estate's Jenny Bernell and a rendering of 2000 North Miami Avenue, Miami.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Bank OZK Provides $65M for Wynwood Multifamily Construction

By Julia Echikson
James Millon of CBRE.
Industry · Finance
National

CRE Lending Volumes Increased 45% Year Over Year in Q2: CBRE

By Brian Pascus