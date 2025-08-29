Law Firm Stearns Weaver Miller Renews 97K SF in Downtown Miami

Law firm Stearns Weaver Miller renewed its 96,762-square-foot office lease at Museum Tower in Miami.

The Florida law firm has been at the 28-story building since 1987, the year it was completed.

Two years ago, Moishe Mana’s Mana Properties purchased the 544,225-square-foot tower, which offers about 250,000 square feet of rentable space, for approximately $74 million. At 150 West Flagler Street, the building sits adjacent to Interstate 95 in Downtown Miami.

Colliers’ Stephen Rutchik and Ana Paula represented the landlord, while Tere Blanca and Grant Gassman of Blanca Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in the “long-term renewal.”

Representatives for Colliers and Stearns Weaver Miller have yet to respond about the length of the lease.

Law firms with sizable footprints have opted to stay put in Downtown Miami and nearby Brickell, Miami’s financial district, as new product remains scarce. That’s helped keep the vacancy rate relatively low, hovering around 15 percent at the close of the second quarter of 2025, per data from Colliers.

In 2023, both Greenberg Traurig and Holland & Knight renewed their leases, which span more than 120,000 square feet each.

