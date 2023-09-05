Greenberg Traurig Renews 128K-SF Miami Office

Law firm Greenberg Traurig is staying put in Downtown Miami.

The firm renewed its 128,450-square-foot office lease at Wells Fargo Center, where it has leased space since 2010. The new deal — Greenberg’s first renewal — is just five years long, and the footprint remains unchanged.

The firm occupies five floors in the 47-story building, housing 190 lawyers, making it the largest law office in the Magic City. Its clients have included Miami real estate heavyweights such as Jorge Pérez’s Related Group and David Martin’s Terra.

The lease marks the largest office deal in Miami’s central business district in recent years, according to Cushman & Wakefield, whose Brian Gale, Ryan Holtzman, Andrew Trench, and Edward Quinon represented landlord MetLife in the deal.

“The execution of the largest office lease in the market demonstrates our pledge to continue serving and giving back to the community that has supported us for more than 55 years,” Jaret Davis and Yosbel Ibarra, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig’s Miami office, said in a joint statement.

Over the last nine months, the 47-story Wells Fargo Center has nabbed over 250,000 square feet of leasing transactions, bringing the building to 93 percent occupancy, according to C&W.

In January, tech firm Kaseya took four floors totaling 101,242 square feet to further expand its presence in Miami. The company also took over the naming rights for the city’s NBA basketball arena from cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which declared bankruptcy last year.

The renewal comes as a slew of other notable law firms have set up shop in Miami to capture business from companies that relocated to the area since the pandemic. Both Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis inked leases at 830 Brickell, a 55-story skyscraper that’s under construction.

