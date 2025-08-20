Self-storage platform Stuf will open its 10th New York City location at Vornado Realty Trust’s One Park Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Stuf, which launched in 2020 and partners with landlords to turn underutilized spaces in commercial buildings into tech-enabled storage, has signed a 10-year lease for 11,991 square feet at the 22-story Midtown East building, according to the company.

The self-storage platform’s new spot at the building between East 32nd and East 33rd streets will open this fall, Stuf said. The company has outposts across Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to its website.

“Owners today are looking for creative ways to activate space and unlock new revenue streams without heavy capex investments,” Katharine Lau, CEO and co-founder of Stuf, said in a statement. “At Stuf, we partner with leading owners like Vornado to transform underutilized space into a profitable, tech-enabled building amenity. Our location at One Park Avenue is a perfect example of how storage can strengthen a building’s value proposition for tenants while delivering steady income for owners.”

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found self-storage rents in the U.S. averaged $16.40 per square foot by the end of 2024.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for Vornado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stuf’s new location at One Park Avenue will feature 110 lockers of various sizes for building tenants as well as for others to store personal belongings, according to the company.

The location will also use Stuf’s new omnichannel artificial intelligence agent, SidneyAI, to handle customer inquiries, bookings and payment reminders, Stuf said.

Other tenants of One Park Avenue include New York University’s Langone Medical Center in 633,000 square feet, as well as Bank of Baroda, Citibank and fitness chain Equinox in the retail space.

