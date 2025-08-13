Finance   ·   Refinance

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $155M Refi for Bronx Apartments 

By August 13, 2025 1:50 pm
A rendering of 261 and 315 Grand Concourse multifamily project in the Bronx.
A rendering of 261 and 315 Grand Concourse multifamily project in the Bronx. RENDERING: Courtesy Dwight Mortage Trust

Beitel Group has sealed a $155 million bridge loan to refinance a newly developed multifamily asset in the Bronx, Commercial Observer can first report.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) supplied the loan for Beitel Group’s 405-unit 261 and 315 Grand Concourse development in the Mott Haven neighborhood in the southwest section of the Bronx. 

The refi was closed nearly a year after Beitel landed a $135 million construction loan from SCALE Lending to complete the two adjacent rental apartment buildings. The new loan retired the construction debt and provided a “significant cash-out,” according to DMT, an affiliate real estate investment trust of Dwight Capital.

The development comprises 283 market-rate apartments and 122 units designated as affordable housing. The project, which is part of New York City’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program, received a 35-year 421a tax abatement and Brownfield tax credits, according to DMT. 

Landstone Capital Group’s Pinchas Vogel brokered the refi transaction.

Vogel said Beitel is a “great sponsor” expanding its presence in Mott Haven with three projects in the area.

Beitel acquired a Mott Haven development site at 355 Exterior Street in late July from Lightstone Group for a planned 755-unit multifamily project, CO first reported at the time. 

Officials at Beitel Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

