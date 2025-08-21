Popular Bank Signs 2.3K-SF Lease in South Williamsburg

Popular Bank has signed a 10-year, 2,290-square-foot lease at 11 Gerry Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The asking rent for the space was $75 per square foot, a source close to the deal told CO.

Josh Augenbaum from Augenbaum Realty represented the tenant in this lease, while Chaim Reich of eRealty Advisors represented the landlord. Augenbaum declined to comment, while Reich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 11 Gerry Street property is part of a mixed-use development in the Broadway Triangle section of Williamsburg, according to New York YIMBY. The 10-story building has 48 condominium units, plans for which were filed in 2023, and is part of a two-building complex with the eight-story 55 Gerry Street, which features community and commercial space, 58 units and a parking garage. The two buildings also feature ambulatory diagnostic centers.

These two mixed-use buildings are part of a larger, 4.2-acre master plan by Rabsky Group that takes up two city blocks along with 243 and 249 Wallabout Street. Rabsky acquired the land from Pfizer in 2012 for $12.8 million, YIMBY noted. The lots sat vacant for several years until ground work began in late 2021.

