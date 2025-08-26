Investment Bank Gordian Group Takes 6K SF at Midtown East’s Tower 56

Investment bank Gordian Group is moving its offices a block west in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gordian Group, which specializes in complex and distressed financial advisory work, has signed a lease for 5,600 square feet on an entire floor of Sovereign Partners’ 126 East 56th Street, also known as Tower 56, according to tenant broker Colliers.

The deal represents a relocation for Gordian Group, which will leave its current offices about a block away, at 950 Third Avenue, for its new spot between Lexington and Park avenues.

“Gordian Group is a highly respected name in the investment banking community, and securing a space that aligns with their goals in today’s competitive Midtown market was a top priority,” Colliers’ Marcus Rayner, who brokered the deal for the tenant with Kyle Berlinsky, said in a statement.

“The quality of the building and especially the conference center facilities were particularly attractive to Gordian, and by moving into a premium prebuilt space in Midtown, they’ve reduced build-out costs and will provide modern amenities to their junior professionals readjusting to an in-office work environment,” Rayner added.

The length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Midtown averaged $79.84 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

CBRE’s Sean Kearns, Alice Fair, Trevor Larkin and Brandon Fries represented the landlord in the deal. Spokespeople for Gordian Group, Sovereign Partners and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sovereign Partners bought the 33-story Tower 56 from Pearlmark Real Estate in May 2023 for $113 million after Pearlmark couldn’t refinance its mortgage on the property, The Real Deal reported at the time. Pearlmark retained a small portion of ownership as part of that deal.

Sovereign Partners recently completed a “multimillion-dollar renovation” at the office tower, including a new lobby and a multilevel amenity center with conference rooms, lounges, wellness facilities and a golf simulator, according to Colliers.

Gordian Group, which has had its offices in Midtown for more than 30 years to be close to its “core private equity client base,” will join several other tenants at Tower 56, including art appraisal and advisory firm Winston Art Group and investment company Invus.

