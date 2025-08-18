Leases   ·   Retail

Furniture Retailer Design Within Reach Renews 39K-SF Store at Industry City

By August 18, 2025 1:35 pm
Industry City's Jim Somoza (top), Cushman & Wakefield's Jason Greenstone (center) and Justin Royce (bottom), and Industry City in Brooklyn.
Industry City's Jim Somoza (top), Cushman & Wakefield's Jason Greenstone (center) and Justin Royce (bottom), and Industry City in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Industry CIty; Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield; Getty Images

Furniture and home decor retailer Design Within Reach (DWR) is keeping its outlet store at Brooklyn’s Industry City a little while longer, Commercial Observer has learned.

DWR, which has a collection of furniture, lighting and decor items, has signed a 10-year renewal for its 39,440-square-foot store at the 35-acre Sunset Park complex owned by a joint venture of Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, according to a release.

DWR, a subsidiary of furniture manufacturer MillerKnoll, originally moved into Industry City in 2015, and has an address of 219 36th Street in the complex’s Building 3, according to the Industry City website.

“Design Within Reach was one of the early adopters of Industry City’s vision for a vertically integrated creative campus,” Jim Somoza, partner and managing director of Industry City, said in a statement. “Their long-term renewal is a testament to the strength of the design ecosystem here, and their outlet remains one of the most visited retail destinations on campus.”

The specific asking rent was unclear, but asking rent at the waterfront campus has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot in the past year.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason Greenstone and Justin Royce brokered the deal for the tenant, while Somoza represented the landlord in-house. C&W declined to comment, while a spokesperson for DWR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DWR’s outlet store in Sunset Park spans two floors and includes a “resource center for customers and industry professionals working on design projects,” according to the release.

Its store is also one of more than a dozen design and home retailers that anchor Industry City’s Design District, which occupies more than 125,000 square feet and hosts tenants such as West Elm, ABC Carpet & Home, Staged to Sell and Cowtan & Tout.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

